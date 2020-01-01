$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.66.

Shares of WUBA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 527,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. 58.com has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in 58.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,224,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in 58.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

