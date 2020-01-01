$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Pentair posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Pentair by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,121. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

