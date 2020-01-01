$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 331,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.