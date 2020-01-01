$0.80 EPS Expected for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. 125,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Neenah by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 234,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

