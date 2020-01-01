$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

