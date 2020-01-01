0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0289 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,874.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

