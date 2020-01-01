0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.0556 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $309,147.00 and approximately $626,827.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,562,450 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

