$1.03 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on BANF shares. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 54,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 in the last ninety days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

