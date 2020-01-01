$1.14 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.23. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

LECO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. 202,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,431. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

In other news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

