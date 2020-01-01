$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $23,382,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4,296.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 852,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 833,485 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

