$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

