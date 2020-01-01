$1.22 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

VRNT stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 642.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.