$1.26 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 505,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $118.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.