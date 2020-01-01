$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

