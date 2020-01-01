$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Shares of HAS opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $77.34 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,596,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

