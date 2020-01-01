$1.56 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.61. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 409,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,598. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply