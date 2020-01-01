$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Encana posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Encana by 22.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after buying an additional 9,233,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 80.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

