-$1.96 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.69). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,023 shares of company stock worth $8,534,627. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

