$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.70 million and the lowest is $104.78 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $399.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $412.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $430.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 298,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 275,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

