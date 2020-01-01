$108.45 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $108.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $111.23 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $105.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $415.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.35 million to $420.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $443.41 million, with estimates ranging from $418.74 million to $475.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

