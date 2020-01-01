$12.15 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $12.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.08 million and the highest is $12.21 million. Veritone posted sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $49.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.28 million to $49.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.46 million to $56.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $81,565.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,565.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Veritone by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.