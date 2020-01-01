$126.21 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $126.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.43 million. Imax posted sales of $108.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $397.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.82 million to $404.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $412.94 million, with estimates ranging from $401.71 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. Imax’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

