$149.21 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to announce $149.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.80 million and the highest is $150.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $124.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $590.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $696.78 million, with estimates ranging from $682.53 million to $709.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NEWR stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,895,118. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Relic by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

