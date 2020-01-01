$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.36 million to $150.90 million. Blucora reported sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $718.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $820.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $839.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Blucora has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

