$182.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post sales of $182.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.70 million and the highest is $183.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $197.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $715.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.02 million to $718.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $723.10 million, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 113,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 95,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.