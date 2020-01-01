1SG (1SG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One 1SG token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00009832 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, Kryptono and BitMart. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $43,281.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1SG Token Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

