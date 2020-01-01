1World 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,160.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. 1World has a market cap of $4.56 million and $1,160.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002757 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 1World

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

