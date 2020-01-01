$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,957,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,388,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,466,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,950,000 after acquiring an additional 388,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 712,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

