$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 160,246 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

