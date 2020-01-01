$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

