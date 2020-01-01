$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Davita stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Davita by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 40.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Davita by 3,290.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Davita by 1,543.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 581,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Davita by 33.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.