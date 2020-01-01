$23.78 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report $23.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.55 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $19.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $81.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.20 billion to $81.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.50 billion to $99.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in JD.Com by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,773,000 after acquiring an additional 236,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,082,000 after acquiring an additional 709,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.33 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

