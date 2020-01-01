$263.94 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $263.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.60 million. Funko reported sales of $233.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $845.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.90 million to $848.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $941.12 million, with estimates ranging from $908.30 million to $953.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Funko has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

