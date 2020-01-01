$27.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $27.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $36.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $28.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $134.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $136.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.73 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $206.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 295,428 shares of company stock worth $5,169,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,116,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

