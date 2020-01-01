$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Mylan posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

