$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $18.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,816,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

