$306.45 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to announce sales of $306.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.98 million and the lowest is $301.10 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $180.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELY. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 158,155 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

