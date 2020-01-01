$342.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $342.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $345.40 million. Titan International posted sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Titan International by 48.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 273,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Titan International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan International by 1,558.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

