$37.23 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $37.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $148.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.86 million to $148.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.47 million, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $154.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 212,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $426,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $384,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.44.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.