$375.69 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $375.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.60 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $384.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of B opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

