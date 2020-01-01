$39.07 Million in Sales Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will report $39.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.57 million to $42.56 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $120.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $127.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $170.07 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $207.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

