$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

NYSE EMR opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.