$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post sales of $4.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.15 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $17.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

EOG opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,465,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 46.2% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 346,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

