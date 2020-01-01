$41.44 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $41.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $42.11 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $152.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

