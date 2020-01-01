$477.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report sales of $477.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.60 million to $485.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $500.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,148,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

