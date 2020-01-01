$487.73 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce $487.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.00 million and the highest is $490.70 million. Rexnord reported sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of RXN opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

In related news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 337.6% in the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 260,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rexnord by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rexnord by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the period.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

