$489.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $489.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

