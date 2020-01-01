$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.12 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $180.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $192.17 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $297,667. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a P/E ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 0.30. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

