$533.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post $533.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.80 million and the lowest is $510.20 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 95,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

