$67.18 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $67.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $67.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $67.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $270.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Information Services Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,762 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.